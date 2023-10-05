'This Place Looks Bleak': Another NJ Restaurant Gets Gordon Ramsay Revival

A week after giving the "Kitchen Nightmares" episode of Woodland Park's Bask46 aired, Ramsay's show will feature In The Drink, a restaurant and bar at the Preakness Valley Golf Course in Wayne.

The In A Drink episode will premiere on Monday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the episode was filmed from Tuesday, May 30 to Saturday, June 3. Following Ramsay's renovations, the restaurant reopened on Sunday, June 4.

A preview of the episode shows Ramsay has a lot of work to do.

"This place looks bleak," the fiery celebrity chef said as he walked into the restaurant.

Things don't improve as a hair is found in one of the items and the restaurant is said to be losing $250,000. And since it's Ramsay, the bleeps fly fast and furious.

"We're gonna get (expletive) shut down," Ramsay said. "You don't know your ass from your elbow."

Ramsay is coming off renovating Bask46, where he had to deal with a feuding owner and chef, who called himself The Culinary Gangster. The episode ended with Ramsay helping to turn the restaurant around and the Culinary Gangster not returning.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.