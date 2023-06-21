This NJ Town Named Among Best Places To Live In America By 'Fortune'

The township was ranked 23rd on Fortune's annual list, one ahead of Lacey, Washington and one behind Helena, Montana.

Fortune highlighted Teaneck's close proximity to New York City, numerous job opportunities, the sterling reputation of its public schools and outdoor spots like Overpeck County Park and Teaneck Creek Conservancy as reasons why it's such a desirable place to live.

Teaneck's historic past was also spotlighted, with Fortune noted how several spots are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

To read Fortune's assessment of Teaneck, click here.

