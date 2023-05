Mashed said Irma's Café, at 279 Central Ave., is their top pick to get a birria taco in the Garden State.

Birria is a popular Mexican stew primarily using goat meat, marinated in various spices and sauces before being cooked in a broth.

The food website praised Irma's for having "consistent overall quality across its entire menu," singling out its consomé-fried tortillas.

To view the list, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.