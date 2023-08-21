'This Is Us' Star Ron Cephas Jones, Of Paterson, Dies At 66

Jones attended John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson and graduated from Ramapo College. He starred in movies like "He Got Game," "Sweet and Lowdown" and "Across the Universe" and guest starred on "Law and Order," "NYPD Blue" and "Mr. Robot."

"This is Us" which premiered in 2016, was Jones signature role. He played William Hill, who reconnects with his son, who was given up for adoption as a newborn. Jones was nominated for four Emmys, winning two in 2018 and 2020. The cast of "This is Us" paid tribute on social media.

Jones is survived by a daughter, Jasmine.

