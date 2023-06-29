Thieving Trio Finds Fragrances Locked At Ulta In Montvale, Flees With Relatively Small Haul

Previous heists at various area Ulta outlets have netted shoplifting crews in the thousands -- and in some case tens of thousands -- of dollars.

Not this time.

The two men and a woman got only a half-dozen bottles of fragrances worth barely $500 after finding several popular perfumes locked in cases at the Ulta Beauty store in the Shoppes at DePiero Farm in the middle of the June 29 afternoon, Montvale Police Chief Doug McDowell said.

They fled in a black Dodge Charger with Florida license plates, the chief said.

An officer had a dispatcher call their counterparts in Ramsey, who staked out the Ulta in the Interstate Shopping Center off Route 17 on the hunch that the thieves would be headed that way, McDowell said.

"Looks like they took off when they saw the Ramsey officers," he said.

Ulta stores continue to be frequent shoplifting targets.

Earlier this year, two women snatched $3,500 worth of fragrances from the Ulta Beauty store on the Maywood side of Bergen Town Center and then fled in, of all things, a U-Haul truck.

A couple of weeks before that, a trio of thieves pursued by Maywood police dropped $12,000 worth of perfume before one of them was captured.

Three others snatched $800 worth of fragrances from the store late last year.

