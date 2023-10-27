These Three NJ Hospitals Have Some Of The Busiest Emergency Rooms In America, Report Says

The list was comprised using data reported by the hospitals themselves, and reflect data from 2022, though start and end dates vary by hospital.

While the Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas, TX reported the highest number of visits (226,178), Hackensack University Medical Center came in at No. 10 with 133,190 visits.

No. 23 is St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson with 112,690 visits, and No. 35 is Morristown Medical Center with 103,674 visits.

