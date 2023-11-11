These NJ Zip Codes Rank Among Top 80 Most Expensive In US, New Report Says

The findings by RealtyHop were determined by real estate listings so far this year.

The majority of the wealthiest Americans live in California and New York.

The four New Jersey zip codes are:

No. 32 Deal (07723) with a median home listing price of $3.05 million

No. 46 Alpine (07620), median home listing price of $2.75 million

No. 60 Avalon (08202) median home listing price of $2.45 million

No. 81 Short Hills (07078) median home listing price of $2.18 million

In addition to New Jersey, New York, California, and Massachusetts, only nine other states had zip codes in the Top 100: Connecticut, Florida, South Carolina, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, and Washington.

Atherton, California (94027) is the most expensive zip code in America for the fourth straight year, with a median home price of $7,950,000. Located in San Mateo County about 30 miles south of San Francisco, it's known for its opulent gated mansions.

Click here to read the complete RealtyHop rankings.

