These NJ Towns Got The Most Rain, Snow In Weekend Storm

Between Sunday morning, Dec. 10 and Monday morning, Dec. 11, the area that got the most amount of rain was Deerfield with 4.45 inches, then Flemington/Hopewell, with 4.29 inches. Franklin Lakes saw 4.09 inches, the NWS says. Flanders only got .13 inches, and Florham Park only had .38 inches of rain.

High Point got 5.1 inches of snow, according to the NWS, the most across the state, while Wantage saw 5 inches and Hardyston saw .4 inches.

Here are the average inches of rain that feel from across the state:

Atlantic City: 2.07

Andover: 2.1

Edison: 1.36

Egg Harbor: 3.87

Hammonton: 3.17

Hopatcong: 2.1

Long Branch: 2.03

Morristown: 2.16

Newark: 1.77

Oakland: 2.09

Parsippany: 1.57

Sussex: 1.73

Teaneck: 1.38

Toms River: 2.33

Vineland: 3.43

