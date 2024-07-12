These NJ Stop & Shop Stores Are Among 32 Underperforming Locations Slated For Closure

The grocery giant in March announced that it planned on closing a number of stores "in the interest of company longevity," as previously reported by Daily Voice.
On Friday, July 12, Stop & Shop announced the locations of stores it expected to close on or before Nov. 2. Scroll down for the complete list.
The 32 impacted store locations, which are anticipated to close on or before Nov. 2, 2024, include:
New Jersey
- 1083 Inman Ave., Edison
- 1049 US Highway 1 South, Edison
- 4861 US Highway 9, Howell
- 1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg
- 581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway
- 625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt
- 1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township
- 130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood
- 505 Richmond Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
- 2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson
Connecticut
- 100 Division St., Ansonia
- 211 High St., Torrington (931 Torringford St., Torrington will remain open)
- 1937 West Main St., Stamford (2200 Bedford St., Stamford will remain open)
- 855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford (1360 East Town Road, Milford will remain open)
- 72 Newtown Road, Danbury (44 Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury will remain open)
Massachusetts
- 932 North Montello St., Brockton
- 36 New State Highway, Raynham
- 341 Plymouth St., Halifax
- 539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury
- 165 Needham St., Newton (bfresh Market)
- 415 Cooley St., Springfield (1600 Boston Rd. and 1277 Liberty St., Springfield will remain open)
- 545 Lincoln St. Worcester (940 West Boylston St. and 949 Grafton St., Worcester will remain open)
- 24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (125 Church St., Pembroke will remain open)
New York
- 2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn
- 130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale
- 7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw
- 294 Middle Country Road, Coram
- 240 East Sanford Blvd., Mt. Vernon
- 132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead
- 2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow
- Rhode Island
- 11 Commerce Way, Johnston
- 176 Pittman St., Providence (Eastside Marketplace)
“Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities,” said Gordon Reid, Stop & Shop President.
“As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand.”
