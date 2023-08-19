These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Passaic County, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Bergen County” report:
- No. 1 - Wayne Hills
- No. 2 - Diana C. Lobosco STEM Academy
- No. 3 - Wayne Valley
- No. 4 - Pompton Lakes
- No. 5 - Passaic County Tech
All five high schools earned an overall grade of A, with the exception of Passaic County Tech, which received an A-.
Click here for the complete list from Niche.
