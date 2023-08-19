A Few Clouds 74°

These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Passaic County, Report Says

The grades are in and these Passaic County high schools are a cut above the rest, according to the community and school ranking site Niche.

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Bergen County” report:

  • No. 1 - Wayne Hills
  • No. 2 - Diana C. Lobosco STEM Academy
  • No. 3 - Wayne Valley
  • No. 4 - Pompton Lakes
  • No. 5 - Passaic County Tech

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A, with the exception of Passaic County Tech, which received an A-.

Click here for the complete list from Niche.

