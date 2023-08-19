These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Passaic County, Report Says

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Bergen County” report:

No. 1 - Wayne Hills

- Wayne Hills No. 2 - Diana C. Lobosco STEM Academy

- Diana C. Lobosco STEM Academy No. 3 - Wayne Valley

- Wayne Valley No. 4 - Pompton Lakes

- Pompton Lakes No. 5 - Passaic County Tech

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A, with the exception of Passaic County Tech, which received an A-.

Click here for the complete list from Niche.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.