These High Schools Ranked Top 10 In New Jersey, Report Says

The grades are in and these New Jersey high schools are a cut above the rest, according to the community and school ranking site Niche.

Classroom Photo Credit: Canva/Chinnapong
Cecilia Levine
After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in New Jersey” report.

  • No. 1 - High Technology High School, Monmouth County
  • No. 2 - The Academy for Math, Science & Engineering, Morris County
  • No. 3 - Bergen County Academies
  • No. 4 - Biotechnology High School, Monmouth County
  • No. 5 - Union County Magnet High School
  • No. 6 - Academy for Information Technology, Union County
  • No. 7 - Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science, Ocean County 
  • No. 8 - Bergen County Tech
  • No. 9 - Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics & Engineering
  • No. 10 - Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School, Hudson County

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+. 

High Tech HS earned an A+ in academics, teachers, college prep, and administration, a B+ in diversity, and a B- in clubs and activities. It was ranked No. 2 in the state by Niche for best teachers and college prep.

Niche's list of best public high schools is based on an analysis of academic and student life from U.S. Department of Education data, its website says. College data, test scores, and ratings from Niche users are also considered.

Click here for the complete list from Niche.

