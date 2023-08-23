These Are The Top-Ranked Private High Schools In New Jersey, Website Says

Niche has a report for that, too.

The community and school ranking site has released its 2023 report of "Best Private High Schools in New Jersey."

These 10 private schools were ranked among the best in the Garden State by Niche:

No. 1: Princeton International School of Math and Science

Princeton International School of Math and Science No. 2: The Lawrenceville School

The Lawrenceville School No. 3: The Pingry School, Basking Ridge

The Pingry School, Basking Ridge No. 4: Newark Academy, Livingston

Newark Academy, Livingston No. 5: Delbarton School, Morristown

Delbarton School, Morristown No. 6: The Peddie School, Hightstown

The Peddie School, Hightstown No. 7: Dwight-Englewood School, Englewood

Dwight-Englewood School, Englewood No. 8: Kent Place School, Summit

Kent Place School, Summit No. 9: Princeton Day School

Princeton Day School No. 10: Rutgers Prep School, Somerset

All 10 schools earned an A+ from Niche.

Tuition at the Princeton International School costs about $45,000 a year, and $63,500 for tuition and boarding. The school did not earn a grade for diversity, and scored a C+ in sports.

According to Niche, the ranking is based on "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents." SAT/ACT scores, quality of colleges considered by students, data sourced from Niche users and from the US Department of Education are just some of the factors considered.

