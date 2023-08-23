These Are The Top-Ranked Private High Schools In New Jersey, Website Says

Niche has a report for that, too.
The community and school ranking site has released its 2023 report of "Best Private High Schools in New Jersey."
These 10 private schools were ranked among the best in the Garden State by Niche:
- No. 1: Princeton International School of Math and Science
- No. 2: The Lawrenceville School
- No. 3: The Pingry School, Basking Ridge
- No. 4: Newark Academy, Livingston
- No. 5: Delbarton School, Morristown
- No. 6: The Peddie School, Hightstown
- No. 7: Dwight-Englewood School, Englewood
- No. 8: Kent Place School, Summit
- No. 9: Princeton Day School
- No. 10: Rutgers Prep School, Somerset
All 10 schools earned an A+ from Niche.
Tuition at the Princeton International School costs about $45,000 a year, and $63,500 for tuition and boarding. The school did not earn a grade for diversity, and scored a C+ in sports.
According to Niche, the ranking is based on "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents." SAT/ACT scores, quality of colleges considered by students, data sourced from Niche users and from the US Department of Education are just some of the factors considered.
Click here for the complete Niche list of Best Private High Schools in New Jersey.
