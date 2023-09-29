These 9 NJ Towns Failed To Correct Sick Leave Policies, State Comptroller Says

In a letter sent to Gov. Phil Murphy, Senate President Nicholas Scutari, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and State Comptroller Kevin Walsh said nine municipalities have refused to cooperate and develop a correction action plan and is requesting that Murphy's office withhold state funds if they do not cooperate within 30 days.

"The failure of the nine municipalities to prepare a correction action plan creates risks that taxpayer funds will be wasted and that unlawful policies will remain in effect," Walsh said.

The nine municipalities are: Bridgewater Township, Hamilton Township (Mercer), Pennsville Township, Piscataway Township, Red Bank Borough, Rutherford Borough, Sparta Township, Wantage Township and Town of West New York

In 2007, the state passed a law changing sick leave policies, capping payments for accumulated sick leave at $15,000 and doing away with annual sick leave payments. In 2022, the State Comptroller's Office said they found 57 municipalities were ignoring, sidestepping or undermining the law and required they provide a corrective action plan.

The nine municipalities Walsh named have various deficiencies, including a lack of independent oversight to sure no improper payments are being made.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.