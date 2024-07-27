These 23 New Jersey Athletes Are At The Paris Olympic Games: Here's When To Watch

And, in case you missed it, several of Garden State's fittest and most athletic residents are there (scroll for their names, sports, and hometowns).
A total of 23 athletes from New Jersey have qualified for the Olympics and are ready to make their run at the gold. Events kicked off Friday, July 26. Click here for a complete schedule of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The Garden State athletes include:
- Paxten Aaronson, of Medford: Soccer
- Bam Adebayo, of Newark, and 2020 Olympian: Basketball
- Jack Alexy, of Morristown: Swimming
- Jackie Dubrovich, of Riverdale, a 2020 Olympian: Fencing
- Nic Fink, of Morristown, a 2020 Olympian: Swimming
- Amanda Golini, of Randolph: Field Hockey
- Jesse Grupper, of Upper Montclair: Sport Climbing
- Catarina Guimaraes, of Cranford: Para Track and Field
- Sam Mattis, of East Brunswick, a 2020 Olympian: Track and Field
- Sydney McLaughlin Levrone, of Dunnellen, a 2016 and 2020 Olympian: Track and Field
- Keturah Orji, of Mount Olive, a 2016 and 2020 Olympian: Track and Field
- Morgan Pearson, of New Vernon, a 2020 Olympian: Triathlon
- Christie Raleigh Crossley, of Toms River: Para Swimming
- Molly Reckford, of Short Hills, a 2020 Olympian: Rowing
- Hezly Rivera, of Oradell: Gymnastics
- Mitchell Saron, of Ridgewood: Fencing
- Scottie Scheffler, of Ridgewood: Golf
- Elizabeth Tartakovsky, of Livingston: Fencing
- Curtis Thompson, of Florence, a 2020 Olympian: Track and Field
- John Tolkin, of Chatham: Soccer
- Amy Wang, of Sewell: Table Tennis
- Jack Yonezuka, West Long Branch: Judo
You can watch the Paris Olympics on NBC and Peacock.
Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.