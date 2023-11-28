Tense Moment: Pistol-Packing Out-Of-State Probationer Busted By Cliffside Park PD

Nicholas Ciardullo, 23, of North Carolina was sentenced to probation in Maine earlier this year after being of participating in a "relative in trouble" scam, records show.

Ciardullo was driving a 2010 Chevy Malibu that hit a parked vehicle outside One Town Center on Palisade Avenue and kept going the night of Nov. 22, Cliffside Park Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

Special Officer 2 Joseph Biasco, who was on foot patrol, alerted his colleagues.

Moments later, the Malibu raced down Gorge Road before stopping near the Edgewater police station across from the entrance to Old River Road, Capano said.

Ciardullo then sped off again before finally pulling over for Officer Julio Perez, he said.

Ciardullo mumbled something as he got out of the car, after which Perez asked whether he was carrying any contraband, the deputy chief said.

Turned out Ciardullo had a gun in his waistband, Capano said. The .45-caliber Timus 1911 pistol had a round in the chamber and seven in the magazine, he said.

Ciardullo -- who as a convicted felon is prohibited from having a gun -- was also carrying driver's licenses, debit cards and insurance cards in other people's names, he said.

Ciardullo had five months left on a sentence for collecting money from victims in Hancock County, Maine when a judge sentenced him this past May to time served.

He was also ordered to repay $58,500 to the people who'd been fooled into believing they were paying bail money for a relative who'd been arrested after a traffic accident. They include a man who testified that he gave Ciardullo $9,500 when he showed up to collect.

Authorities said Ciardullo got to keep a portion of the payments before sending the rest to his employers, whom he claimed he'd never met.

Ciardullo's defense lawyer said his client fell into the scheme because the available jobs only paid minimum wage.

“He was in a difficult situation and did not make the right choices,” the lawyer told the sentencing judge. “He was set up by somebody.”

The judge sentenced Ciardullo sentenced to 364 days in the county jail. He'd already served 213, records show, so the judge suspended the remaining 151 days and sentenced him to probation while ordering Ciardullo to make restitution.

Any trouble with the law would send him back to jail to serve out the remaining five months, the judge told him.

Cliffside Park police charged Ciardullo with eluding and weapons offenses. Capano said more counts could follow.

Authorities in Maine must decide what to do with him. As a probationer, Ciardullo would have had to get the OK from his probation officer before he could leave the state.

