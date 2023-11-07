A Few Clouds 53°

SHARE

Teens Hospitalized After Car Slams Into Tree, Bursts Into Flames In Glen Rock

A 17-year-old driver was speeding moments before he mishandled a turn and crashed into a tree in Glen Rock at the Ridgewood border, igniting a fire that engulfed his vehicle, authorities said.

<p>The 17-year-old driver had a 14-year-old passenger with him when he crashed and his vehicle burst into flames in Glen Rock, police said.</p>

The 17-year-old driver had a 14-year-old passenger with him when he crashed and his vehicle burst into flames in Glen Rock, police said.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photos)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The driver had a 14-year-old passenger with him when, according to witnesses, he “traveled at an unsafe speed within the confines of the Village of Ridgewood along Carlisle Terrace, Ivy Place, and Linden Street” around 6:30 p.m. last Thursday, Nov. 2, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

“When the driver turned from Linden Street onto Highwood Avenue, he lost control and struck a tree on the Glen Rock side of the street,” the chief said.

The teens got out as flames consumed the car, Ackermann said.

Both were taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, he said.

Glen Rock police and firefighters were assisted by Ridgewood police and Hawthorne firefighters, the chief noted.

The charred vehicle was towed from the scene, he said.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE