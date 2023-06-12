Teen North Bergen Driver Flees Crash On Foot, Leaves Injured Companions Behind: Alpine PD

A boy was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and a girl to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center after their 2014 Jeep Wrangler went off Cambridge Way near Oxford Place and into the woods around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, Acting Alpine Police Chief Matthew S. Kent said.

Both are also from North Bergen, he said.

Police from surrounding towns and a K-9 unit converged on the scene but didn't find the driver, who the chief said had run off before responding officers arrived.

Kent's staff got in touch with the boy's parents and were arranging to speak with them and him, the chief added.

