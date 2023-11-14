Teen Nabbed After Pulling Gun During Bogus Bicycle Sale In Wallington Park, Prosecutor Says

Cristopher Pacheco-Rosario, 19, arranged to sell a bicycle to one of a group of five juveniles at Samuel Nelkin County Park on Oct. 24 through Facebook Marketplace, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Instead, Pacheco-Rosario pulled a gun on them when they arrived, and the group fled, the prosecutor said, a Dominican national living in the Brookdale Gardens apartments.

Wallington police and members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Squad conducted a joint investigation and eventually landed on Pacheco-Rosario.

Bloomfield police arrested Pacheco-Rosario separately on weapons and disorderly person charges on Monday, Nov. 13, records show.

Musella’s detectives then charged him with first-degree robbery, aggravated assault and several weapons counts, including possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

He remained held in the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

