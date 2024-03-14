Teen Motorcyclist Killed, Passenger Injured In Route 46 Crash

The 2008 Yamaha R6 sports bike rammed the rear passenger side of a 2014 Acura MDX near the Union Boulevard exit off the eastbound highway around 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, authorities said.

Both riders were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where the motorcyclist was pronounced dead, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Totowa Police Chief Carmen Veneziano said in a joint release.

His passenger remained in stable condition, they said.

The 22-year-old male SUV driver, who's believed to be from New York, wasn’t injured.

Valdes and Veneziano didn't say where the teens are from. All identities were temporarily being withheld.

An investigation into the cause of the collision was continuing.

ANYONE who might have witnessed it or has information that could help authorities is asked to contact the prosecutor’s office on its tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. You can remain anonymous.

