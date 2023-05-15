Teen Driver, Passenger Switch Seats In Moving Vehicle During Clifton Pursuit

Officer Mohammed Rayyan was on patrol on northbound Route 21 when he began following the 2018 Hyundai occupied by three juveniles shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Passaic days earlier, he said.

The teens made it to Paterson, where "the driver and front seat passenger switched positions while the vehicle was continuing in motion," Bracken said.

The driver then sped off and a pursuit began, first through the streets of Paterson and then back onto Route 20.

He then took Route 46 back into Clifton and finally came to a complete stop at the intersection of Luddington Avenue and Montgomery Street "in what was an apparent attempt to confuse pursuing officers," Bracken said.

The trio -- 16 to 17 years old, all from Passaic -- bailed out but were caught when they tried to run, he said.

The pair who took turns driving each got a summons for reckless driving. All three were charged with receiving stolen property and released to parents or guardians under New Jersey juvenile justice guidelines, the captain said.

