Teen Couple Shot In Paterson

The 18-year-old city man, who had a bullet wound in his leg, was with a 19-year-old city woman when both were shot in a depressed neighborhood near the corner of Holsman and North Bridge Streets shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Both victims were taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in a brief joint statement.

They didn’t say whether any suspects had been seized or identified.

