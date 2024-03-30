Teaneck Vape Store Owner, Clerk Cited For Selling To Underage Buyers: Police

"After receiving complaints from residents about the sale of vape products to minors and the sale of prohibited vape items, Teaneck police detectives conducted an undercover operation," Teaneck Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.

"The operation involved the attempted purchase of vape products from 13 retail establishments," the chief said.

Of those businesses, only one -- All the Smoke on Cedar Lane -- allowed customers under 21 to buy vape products, violating state law, McGurr said.

Owner Daniel Chamoun, 25, of Paramus, also sold flavored vapes, which is illegal to sell to anyone in New Jersey, the chief said.

Chamoun was charged with maintaining a nuisance and selling flavored vapes, McGurr said.

The clerk, Jayda Lee, 22, of Passaic, was charged with providing certain items to buyers under 21 years old, he said.

The information was shared with the Teaneck Health Department for possible follow-up enforcement, the chief said.

Although violations had been identified at several businesses during previous operations, McGurr said that this time the dozen other shops visited were following the law.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.