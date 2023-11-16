Teamwork Helps Lyndhurst Police Derail Overnight Car Burglary Spree

Responding to a call from the 300 block of Kingsland Avenue just after midnight Nov. 16, Officer Michael Scalese found a witness who reported seeing the bandit gain entries to multiple vehicles before fleeing the area on foot, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Scalese immediately broadcasted a description to his colleagues.Sure enough, Officer Anthony Calabro spotted Angel Santos, 25, of North Arlington a few blocks away.

Backup Sgt. Charles Giangeruso helped Calabro get Santos into custody without incident, Auteri said.

Santos was charged with three counts of burglary and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

Soon after, four other owners reported their vehicles burglarized -- which Auteri said is expected to increase the number of charges against Santos.

"We urge everyone to make sure that their vehicles are locked and secured before retiring for the night," the lieutenant said.

Experience has repeatedly shown that car burglars will skip over any vehicles that are locked, he said.

Auteri also urged citizens to be like the Kingsland Avenue resident who called. Better to have them come out for what could be nothing, police say, than to have to be called after someone has already become a victim.

