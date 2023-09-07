Fair 96°

Teacher's Aide At Paterson Charter School Charged With Sending Sex Pic To Young Student

A teacher’s aide and soccer coach at a Paterson charter school sent a sexually explicit photo to a 14-year-old student, authorities charged.

Favio Martell of Garfield, who worked at the Paterson Arts & Sciences Charter School, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Thursday, Sept. 7, following his arrest the day before.

Martell, who turns 30 next Wednesday, is charged with child endangerment.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-in-Charge Isa Abbassi said Special Victims Unit detectives with the prosecutor’s office conducted interviews after being notified by city police.

