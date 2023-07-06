Man Posing As Taxi Driver Kidnaps, Sexually Assaults Woman Across Central Jersey: Cops

Andrew S. Giannetto, of Sayreville, was charged with first-degree kidnapping and aggravated criminal sexual contact, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

On Saturday, July 1, the Perth Amboy Police Department received a report that a woman was approached by a man she didn't know, who was operating a 2016 silver Kia Soul.

He told the victim that he was a taxi driver. The problem is, he wasn't.

Giannetto drove the woman to various locations and committed several acts of sexual contact, Ciccone said.

Giannetto was arrested on Sunday, July 2, without incident and was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending the results of his pre-trial detention hearing. The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rivera of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-442-4400, or Detective Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 732-745-4499.

