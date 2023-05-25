Tastykake Recalling Treats Sold In NJ Due To Possible Life-Threatening Allergen

Flower Foods announced a voluntary recall of “Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Cakes” due to the possible presence of peanuts in some products, which could cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The products being recalled were distributed on Thursday, May 11 to retailers in:

Pennsylvania;

Delaware;

Maryland;

New Jersey;

Virginia;

West Virginia.

Recalled items have an “Enjoy By” date of June 5, 2020, not he side of the package and a UPC of “0 25600 00225 4.”

According to the FDA, the recall was initiated after it was discovered that certain packages of “Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Cakes” that actually contain “Tastykake Peanut Butter Kandy Cakes,” posing the potential risk for consumers.

There have been no reported illnesses or incidents as of Thursday, May 25.

Officials say that anyone with the recalled products should throw them away or return them for a full refund.

