Target Recalling Millions Of Threshold Candles Due To Burn Hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall of approximately 4.9 million Threshold glass jar candles that can crack or break during use, posing laceration and burn hazards.

Officials say that the recall includes:

5.5-ounce, one-wick candles;

14-ounce, three-wick candles;

20-ounce, three-wick candles.

They were sold in a variety of scents.

There have been. total of 137 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use. Six injuries have been reported, including lacerations and severe burns, according to CPSC.

Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to Target for a full refund.

A list of recalled items:

5.5oz Glass Jar Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle - Threshold;

5.5oz Glass Jar Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle - Threshold;

5.5oz Glass Jar Coconut Sorbet Candle - Threshold;

5.5oz Glass Jar Red Mandarin and Guava Candle - Threshold;

5.5oz Glass Jar Charcoal and Black Teak Candle - Threshold;

20oz Jar 3-Wick Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle - Threshold;

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Charcoal and Black Teak Candle - Threshold;

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Peony and Cherry Blossom Candle - Threshold;

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Water Mint and Eucalyptus Candle - Threshold;

20oz Jar 3-Wick Ashwood and Palo Santo Candle - Threshold;

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Soft Cashmere and Lavender Candle - Threshold;

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Red Mandarin and Guava Candle - Threshold;

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Vanilla Bean and Amber Candle - Threshold;

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Cerulean Surf and Sea Candle - Threshold;

20oz Jar 3-Wick Coconut Sorbet Candle - Threshold;

20oz Glass Jar Warm Cider and Cinnamon Candle - Threshold;

20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle - Threshold;

20oz Jar 3-Wick Candle Tangerine Ginger - Threshold;

14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Vetiver and Moss - Threshold;

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Coconut and Honey Candle - Threshold;

14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coconut and Honey - Threshold;

14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Black Cedar - Threshold;

14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Red Mango and Amber - Threshold;

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Acai Berry and Spruce Candle - Threshold;

14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Whiskey & Oak - Threshold;

14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rose and Cedar Candle - Threshold;

14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Vanilla and Bergamot - Threshold;

14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Leather and Embers - Threshold;

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Ocean Air and Moss Candle - Threshold;

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rosemary and Linen Candle - Threshold;

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fir and Suede Candle - Threshold;

14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coastal Wind and Lavender - Threshold;

14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Rainwater Lily - Threshold;

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Sandalwood and Smoke Candle - Threshold;

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Eucalyptus and Palm Candle - Threshold;

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Applewood and Amber Candle - Threshold;

14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fennel and Pine Candle - Threshold.

