Target Opens Long-Awaited Small-Format Store On Jersey Shore

The twist? It's one of Target's newest "small-format" stores, located next to Best Buy at Eatontown Plaza on the busy corner of Routes 35 and 36.

The store sits in a 60,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Vingo Wines, China Buffet and Babies R Us.

The small-format stores "live up to their name as some of our smallest Target stores, and for a good reason," the Target website says. "Their flexible designs let us bring the best of the Bullseye into urban neighborhoods, near colleges and other areas where a full-size Target wouldn’t fit, so we can serve up easy and inspiring shopping experiences for new guests across the country."

The Eatontown store will employ about 200 workers, a Target spokeswoman said.

"We're excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the Eatontown community," said Daniela Sylvester, director at the new store.

The store will include a CVS pharmacy, Ulta Beauty boutique and Starbucks inside, Sylvester said.

Guests also can shop on their own terms "with our easy, contactless and industry-leading" drive-up, order pickup and same-day delivery through Shipt, she said.

Store hours are Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

