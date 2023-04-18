Taco Chain Expanding To New Jersey

District Taco, which has locations in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area and Pennsylvania, announced it is opening 10 locations in New Jersey as part of the company's expansion plans which also include parts of Florida and Virginia.

The company plans to open 10 to 15 franchise locations a year through 2027.

The company did not say where in New Jersey the locations are, but development deals have been signed. District Taco serves its tacos using recipes from the Yucatan region of Mexico.

