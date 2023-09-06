T-Bone Crash In Ridgewood Sends Driver To Hospital

The Cherokee driver was OK after his vehicle t-boned the Subaru Legacy at the intersection of Walthery and Linwood avenues around 1:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS responded, along with a village ambulance that took the injured driver to The Valley Hospital.

All Points Towing removed both vehicles.

Firefighters cleaned up an engine spill.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

