Norma Michaels, 79, of Ventnor, was swimming in the Intracoastal Waterway near a floating dock in Atlantic City around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, when she was struck by a 20-foot Robalo fishing boat, State Police said.

Michaels was pronounced dead and the 52-year-old boat operator, who was not injured, remained at the scene.

