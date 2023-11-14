Overcast 50°

SHARE

Swatting: Multiple Staffers At Saddle Brook School Receive Bogus Bomb Threat

Five different staff members at a Saddle Brook school received the same emailed bomb threat, said authorities who cleared the building, conducted a search and found nothing harmful.

<p>The Bergen County Bomb Squad thoroughly searched the building and grounds of the Franklin School and found nothing harmful, authorities said.</p>

The Bergen County Bomb Squad thoroughly searched the building and grounds of the Franklin School and found nothing harmful, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: FILE PHOTOS: Boyd A. Loving (left), Saddle Brook School District (right)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Members of the Bergen County Bomb Squad swept both inside and outside the K-6 Franklin Elementary School on Caldwell Avenue before giving the all-clear early, Saddle Brook Schools Supt. Toni Violetti said Tuesday morning, Nov. 14.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified of the "swatting" incident, the superintendent said.

Saddle Brook police also beefed up their presence at the school for the day.

Swatting exacts an emotional toll on all involved, which is usually the intent. Sometimes the recipient is targeted for a specific reason. Sometimes it's simply an effort to tie up law enforcement, authorities say.

Deploying SWAT teams and additional personnel to schools that end up being locked down can put people in danger, they note. It also diverts resources from potential areas of immediate need.

Many of the culprits call from out of state -- and sometimes even out of the country. They use programs that make it seem that the calls are coming from inside a particular house, school or other location.

"Unfortunately (and sadly), swatting incidents are not uncommon," Violetti wrote in a lNov. 14 email to the school community. "Every threat made to our schools is taken extremely seriously and thoroughly investigated."

Evacuated students and staff were bused back to the school, she said.

Dismissal Tuesday was scheduled for the usual: 3:05 p.m.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE