Overcast 51°

SHARE

SWAT Standoff: Explosive Ending In Hours-Long NJ Barricade Situation

A SWAT standoff in Finderne ended after several hours on Friday, Nov. 10, with a woman being escorted out and a man being removed on a stretcher.

<p>Finderne SWAT situation.</p>

Finderne SWAT situation.

 Photo Credit: Marissa Kessler
<p>Finderne SWAT situation.</p>

Finderne SWAT situation.

 Photo Credit: Marissa Kessler
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Live footage at the scene showed SWAT members set off some sort of explosive just before noon at an apartment on Columbia Drive in Finderne.

Moments later, members of the SWAT team escorted a woman out of the building and removed a man on a stretcher.

The woman was treated by paramedics while the man was loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher. 

Circumstances around the incident weren't immediately clear.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office for comment.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE