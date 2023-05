The driver of a Cadillac Escalade had a clutch of party balloons with her when she was treated for a minor injury at the scene of the May 1 noontime crash with an Audi Q7 at South Van Dien and East Ridgewood avenues.

All Points Towing removed both vehicles.

Firefighters joined village police, who are investigating the cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

