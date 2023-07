The lifeless victim was found in the Hyundai Santa Fe after it was struck by a CSX train at the West Central crossing around 2 a.m. Sunday, July 2.

An ALS unit pronounced her dead at the scene.

It wasn't instantly clear why or how the vehicle ended up there.

Area traffic delays were expected to last past daylight as an investigation continued.

