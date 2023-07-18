SUV Slams Into Parked Cars In Ridgewood

The senior driver of the Honda CRV was alert and conscious when members of the Ridgewood Volunteer Ambulance Corps loaded him into their rig following the crash on Cottage Place near the Stop & Shop on Franklin Avenue just before 1 p.m. July 18.

He was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Citywide Towing removed the SUV and a Honda Fit that was struck. A Mercedes Benz C300 sedan sustained significant damage, as well.

No other information was immediately available.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

