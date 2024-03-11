SUV Plows Into Ridgefield Firehouse

The Asian driver, who was alone in the Lexus RX 350, said the brakes failed.

Witnesses, however, told police the vehicle had been speeding north on Broad Avenue just before the 6:10 p.m. March 11 crash.

The driver refused medical attention, borough firefighters said.

No other injuries were reported.

There was serious structural damage to the front of the firehouse, to a sliding bay door and to a guardrail between the building and the Bif Furniture store next door.

Ridgefield police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.