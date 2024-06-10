SUV Flips Over Median, Closes Route 46 (Update)

A driver walked away OK after his vehicle hit a concrete barrier on Route 46 and flipped over the median, authorities said.

The 2021 Buick Encore was headed west on the highway when it crashed near southbound Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, June 8, Police Lt. John Behr said.

Moonachie police closed down the highway as Hasbrouck Heights firefighters and both ALS and BLS units converged on the scene, the lieutenant said.

The 57-year-old driver from Hillside, NJ, climbed out between the airbags, then refused medical attention, he said.

Borough firefighters secured the subcompact SUV and applied a spill absorbent.

Nick's Towing removed the vehicle.

