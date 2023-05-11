UPDATE: Firefighter Injured In Vacant Garden Apartment Blaze In Hasbrouck Heights

His injuries don't appear life-threatening, they said, after the Skyline Apartments blaze at 20 Terrace Avenue was doused shortly before 10:30 a.m. May 11.

Firefighters found the bedroom and bathroom fully involved barely a half-hour earlier.

Investigators were summoned to the scene given the circumstances -- however, the cause was determined to be accidental.

The mutual aid responders reported to Daily Voice as of this posting included firefighters from Wallington, Carlstadt, Little Ferry, Hackensack and Wood-Ridge, along with EMS from Holy Name Medical Center.

