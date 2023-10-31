Fair 47°

Suspects Wipe Shoes On Rug Before Violently Robbing NJ Smoke Shop (Video)

Authorities are searching for the men who can be seen politely wiping their shoes as they enter New Jersey smoke shop then brawling with the clerk, robbing him of $2,000 in merchendise, police said.

 Photo Credit: Hackettstown PD
Cecilia Levine
It happened Monday, Oct. 16 around 10:45 p.m. at the Smokey Bear Smoke Shop on 255 Main St., in Hackettstown.

All five suspects worked together to carry out the robbery and take nearly $2,000 in merchandise, Hackettstown police said. Video shows the men brawling with the clerk outside.

The store clerk was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information or has surveillance video regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Hackettstown Detective Bureau at 908-852-3300 or send an anonymous tip by texting 888-777 and in the message part you must first type “TIP HACKPD” then type your tip.

