Blood-Covered Man Spotted In Public Had Killed His NJ Grandmother, Prosecutor Says

On Monday, May 1, at 5:29 p.m., authorities received a 911 call reporting that an individual was seen near Taylor Avenue, who appeared to be covered in blood, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Carteret Police Department responded and found Cyril Lloyd, 26, of Carteret. Lloyd was transported back to his home, Ciccone said.

When authorities entered the residence, they discovered a victim, his grandmother, Juanita Quinones, 77, of Carteret. Quinones was unresponsive and appeared to have multiple head wounds, Ciccone said.

Quinones was pronounced dead at the scene while Lloyd was arrested without incident and charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, Ciccone said.

Lloyd was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Keith Cassens of the Carteret Police Department at (732) 541- 4181 or Detective Javier Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732)745-8843.

