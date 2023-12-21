Support Swells For Little Falls Woman Who Lost Beloved Cat In Fire

"The damage is just heartbreaking," Lauren Bellantoni, a friend of Pappas' said. "Losing Clara has devastated Kendall. Clara gave love and snuggles to Kendall for the last 8 years. She will be missed beyond measure."

The fire happened right before Pappas' birthday and with the holidays upcoming. Bellantoni has created a fundraiser for Pappas, as she works to rebuild her life. As of Thursday, Dec. 21, $15,250 has been raised.

"I cannot even imagine this situation," one supporter wrote. "I’m so incredibly sorry."

To view the fundraiser, click here.

