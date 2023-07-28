Super Scorcher: Hottest Day Of The Year With Real-Feel Temps Climbing Near 110 Degrees

Friday, July 28 is expected to be a super scorcher, as temperatures are expected to be the highest they've been all summer, forecasters say.

Temps are expected to peak above the 90-degree mark for the third day in a row in several major cities along the East Coast.

Parts of Central Jersey and Philadelphia could feel as hot as 109 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect across the Baltimore/Washington DC area.

Real-feel temps around Pittsburgh will be between 101 and 104 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday is expected to be another hot one with temps between 90 and 95, but the real threat will be severe thunderstorms.

Relief comes next week as cooler air sweeps across the Midwest into the Northeast, with temps in the mid-to-low 80s.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.