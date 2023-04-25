Summer Fun: State Fair Meadowlands Returns

The State Fair Meadowlands is returning for another year, kicking off June 22 and running through July 9.

This year, the fair is offering attractions like Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean, Cycle Circus, racing pigs and a magician. A petting zoo will be on the grounds, allowing guests to interact with ponies, llamas, donkeys and patrons will be able to shoot basketball free throws and take part in water gun races.

The fair will be open weeknights with extended hours on weekends and July 4, with free parking everyday. To celebrate the 4th, the fair will be hosting fireworks displays on July 3 and 4.

Since it's a state fair, there will be eclectic food choices, including alligator meat, fried Oreos and fried candy bars. And for those oddballs who go to a state fair to eat healthy, organizers said there will be a smoothie stand with fruit and veggie drinks.

For more information, visit njfair.com

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.