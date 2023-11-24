Sudden Death Of 'MVP' Police Detective Greg Wilson Shakes NJ Town

Detective Greg Wilson died on Wednesday evening, Nov. 22.

“Greg was one of our MVPs,” said Franklin Township Director of Public Safety, Quovella Maeweather. “He is definitely a part of our family and an intricate part of our department. This is a great loss in multiple ways.”

The East Franklin Fire Department said only that he died at home.

Wilson started as a patrolman then climbed the through the ranks to the ESI division, before being made a detective.

Franklin Township is also coming to grips with a fatal fire that broke out late Thanksgiving.

Check back for service details.

