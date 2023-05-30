Strange Tape On Car Sends 2 NJ Residents To Hospital — Now Police Are Warning Drivers

At 1:49 p.m. on May 19, a woman flagged down a Linwood police officer to report an incident.

She said that she and her sister had found a blue piece of painter's tape on the rear window of her vehicle, police said.

Based on how both women were feeling after touching the tape, they believed they may have been exposed to a dangerous substance, Linwood police said.

To be safe, both women were taken to Shore Medical Center for evaluation, police said.

No witnesses or evidence were found to explain the incident, police said.

The blue tape, which was not found at the scene so could not be analyzed to determine whether it contained any substances, police said.

It is unknown whether this is an isolated incident, a new trend, or whether there was any intent to harm individuals, they said.

The Linwood Police Department urged the public "to continue to remain vigilant in public and to avoid touching any suspicious objects that appear out of place."

If you encounter any suspicious object on or around your vehicle, please do not touch it and contact the Linwood Police Department immediately at 609-927-5252 or call 911.

