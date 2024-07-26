Stop & Shop Temporarily Closes Delis After Boar's Head Recall Of Meats

The supermarket chain said on Friday, July 26 that it has "removed all impacted products from sale both in stores and online."

The recall was issued due to possible Listeria contamination of Boar's head meat products.

Stop & Shop said that, "In an abundance of caution, because this product is sliced in stores," it has "also discarded all other open deli meats and cheeses that could have been sliced or prepared in the same area."

Stop & Shop has just over 400 stores in downstate New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a recall of all Boar's Head liverwurst products produced by the establishment that are currently available in commerce.

Additionally, certain deli meat products produced on the same line and on the same day as the liverwurst may also be adulterated with L. monocytogenes.

All told the recall involved about 207,528 pounds of products.

The ready-to-eat liverwurst products were produced between Tuesday, June 11, and Wednesday, July 17, and have a 44-day shelf life.

Click here to view labels of products subject to recall.

