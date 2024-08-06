Stomach Bug Turns Out To Be Leukemia For NJ Boy, Campaign Says

The 9-year-old Maplewood boy had seen the doctor twice for symptoms of what appeared to be a stomach bug, according to a GoFundMe launched for his family. But on Saturday, July 27, while in Boston for Julian's brothers' hockey tournament, things took a turn for the worst, as Julian began urinating blood and was rushed to Mass General for Children in Boston, the campaign reads.

Since being diagnosed with acute lymphatic leukemia, Julian has gone into kidney failure and was put into a coma with a breathing tube, catheter, a line on his leg for medication and a tube on his neck for his dialysis, according to the fundraiser, which had raised more than $94,000 as of Tuesday, Aug. 6.

"Chris and Vicky are always so giving in hard times and it is our turn to help them in a time of need," said campaign organizer Meggan Marie, who identified herself as Julian's godfather's wife.

"They would literally give their shirts off their backs for anyone. Let's help take some of this financial burden off of them, so they can focus on being strong for Julian during his chemo treatments. Please keep Julian, his parents and siblings in your prayers to keep their spirits high during this difficult time."

To view the fundraiser, click here.

