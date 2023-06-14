Stolen iPad's Ping Leads To Multi-Burglary Arrest: Ridgefield Park PD

Village police headed to the Congress Inn in South Hackensack after one of the victims told them that his iPad had pinged there, Sgt. Justin Tress said.

Suer enough, they found Shamiar L. Clyburn, 33, of Paterson, on nearby Phillips Avenue off Route 46.

Clyburn was the man seen on surveillance video burglarizing multiple vehicles shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday, June 10, the sergeant said.

He resisted arrest but was subdued with help from Little Ferry and South Hackensack police officers, Tress said.

Clyburn was found carrying the stolen iPad along with other proceeds, as well as a knife and a small amount of drugs, he said.

Ridgefield Park and South Hackensack police charged Clyburn with several burglaries, as well as with receiving stolen property, drug and weapons possession and resisting arrest.

He was treated at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck for an undisclosed medical condition before being booked into the Bergen County Jail on Monday, records show.

A judge in Hackensack released Clyburn the very next day under New Jersey’s bail reform law, according to jail records.

Police are continuing to eye Clyburn for possible involvement in other area break-ins.

