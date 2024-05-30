Sticky Fingers: Serial Shoplifter, Others Nabbed In Lyndhurst

Roger Pencile, 33, of Newark was in a Valley Brook Avenue store when Sgt. Richard Jasinski and Officers Glenn Flora and Robert Litterio, showed up late Saturday morning, May 25, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Pencile -- who was wanted for three other shoplifting in Lyndhurst -- dropped two large bags full of stolen merchandise and was headed toward the door when they grabbed him, the lieutenant said.

He remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail on four counts of shoplifting and two warrants -- out of Elizabeth and Paramus, records show.

Pencile's arrest follows those of two other men who'd fled a Valley Brook Avenue store as police arrived.

Officers Glenn Flora, Jorge Fernandez, and James Colacci reviewed store security video, searched the area and found Willis Charles, 30, of Brooklyn, and Daniel Gatson, 26, of Trenton, hiding near a stage in a nearby park, Auteri said.

Both were charged and released pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the lieutenant said.

